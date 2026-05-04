Apartment in a new building Dora Vadi

Dora Vadi is a luxury residential project in Kağıthane, Istanbul, featuring 174 modern apartments in two 10-story towers across 4,400 m². It combines comfort, style, and accessibility.

Dora Vadi offers proximity to metro, business hubs, and shopping. With premium amenities, green views, and modern design, it ensures both quality living and strong investment value.

10 Advantages of Dora Vadi