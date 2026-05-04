Apartment in a new building Dora Vadi

Dora Vadi is a luxury residential project in Kağıthane, Istanbul, featuring 174 modern apartments in two 10-story towers across 4,400 m². It combines comfort, style, and accessibility.
Dora Vadi offers proximity to metro, business hubs, and shopping. With premium amenities, green views, and modern design, it ensures both quality living and strong investment value.
10 Advantages of Dora Vadi
Central Kağıthane location near Levent & Maslak
600m from Kağıthane Metro Station
Apartment options: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1
Social facilities: pool, gym, sauna, Turkish bath
24/7 security & surveillance
Covered resident parking
Modern architecture & high-quality finishes
Close to malls, hospitals, schools, universities
Natural views of green areas & forests
Strong investment potential in Istanbul