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Apartment in a new building Dora Vadi

Kagithane, Turkey
from
$293,000
;
7
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ID: 38901
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kagithane

About the complex

Dora Vadi is a luxury residential project in Kağıthane, Istanbul, featuring 174 modern apartments in two 10-story towers across 4,400 m². It combines comfort, style, and accessibility.

Dora Vadi offers proximity to metro, business hubs, and shopping. With premium amenities, green views, and modern design, it ensures both quality living and strong investment value.

10 Advantages of Dora Vadi

  1. Central Kağıthane location near Levent & Maslak

  2. 600m from Kağıthane Metro Station

  3. Apartment options: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1

  4. Social facilities: pool, gym, sauna, Turkish bath

  5. 24/7 security & surveillance

  6. Covered resident parking

  7. Modern architecture & high-quality finishes

  8. Close to malls, hospitals, schools, universities

  9. Natural views of green areas & forests

  10. Strong investment potential in Istanbul

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Kagithane, Turkey
Education
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Apartment in a new building Dora Vadi
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$293,000
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