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Apartment in a new building Four Winds

Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$1,84M
;
7
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ID: 38895
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kadikoy

About the complex

The Four Winds project offers ready-to-move-in apartments with panoramic views of the Marmara Sea and the Princes’ Islands. It is located in Kadıköy, one of the most prestigious and vital areas of Istanbul’s Asian side. The project enjoys a strategic location near Bağdat Street and the Kadıköy coast, with easy access to metro, metrobus, and essential facilities.

The Four Winds project spanning an area of 44,000 m², the project includes four 44-story towers housing 520 smart apartments with diverse designs and sizes ranging from 117 m² to 1050 m². It features vast green spaces covering 41,000 m², along with outstanding social and recreational facilities.

Advantages of the Four Winds Project

  1. Strategic Location: Situated in the heart of Kadıköy near the famous Bağdat Street.
  2. Unique Views: Panoramic scenery of the Marmara Sea and Princes’ Islands.
  3. Transport Accessibility: Close to metro, metrobus, and tram.
  4. Spacious Apartments: Sizes range from 117 m² to 1050 m².
  5. Smart Homes: Apartments feature modern smart home systems.
  6. Green Environment: Green spaces and water features covering 41,000 m².
  7. Comprehensive Services: Schools, universities, hospitals, and government centers nearby.
  8. Move-in Ready: Immediate availability for residence.
  9. Citizenship Eligibility: Suitable for investors seeking Turkish citizenship.
  10. Proximity to Key Locations: 30 minutes to Sabiha Airport and 20 minutes to Maiden’s Tower.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Kadikoy, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

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Apartment in a new building Four Winds
Kadikoy, Turkey
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$1,84M
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