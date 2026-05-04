Apartment in a new building Four Winds

The Four Winds project offers ready-to-move-in apartments with panoramic views of the Marmara Sea and the Princes’ Islands. It is located in Kadıköy, one of the most prestigious and vital areas of Istanbul’s Asian side. The project enjoys a strategic location near Bağdat Street and the Kadıköy coast, with easy access to metro, metrobus, and essential facilities.

The Four Winds project spanning an area of 44,000 m², the project includes four 44-story towers housing 520 smart apartments with diverse designs and sizes ranging from 117 m² to 1050 m². It features vast green spaces covering 41,000 m², along with outstanding social and recreational facilities.

Advantages of the Four Winds Project