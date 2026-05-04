Apartment in a new building Bomonti Residences by Rotana

Bomonti Residences by Rotana is a luxury residential project in Bomonti – Şişli, Istanbul, offering a central location near Nişantaşı and Taksim, with stunning Bosphorus and city views.
Bomonti Residences by Rotana features apartments from 1+1 to 4.5+1 and premium amenities like a pool, gym, sauna, gardens, and 24/7 security—making it a strong investment opportunity.
10 Key Advantages:
Prime location in central European Istanbul – Şişli area.
Scenic views of the Bosphorus and the city skyline.
Wide variety of unit sizes (from 68 m² to 242 m²).
High-end facilities: pool, gym, sauna, walking areas.
24/7 services including security, reception, and maintenance.
Pet-friendly environment – rare in many Istanbul areas.
Excellent access to metro lines and public transport.
Promoted as a high-return investment opportunity.
Modern design and top-tier construction by Rotana.
Vibrant neighborhood with culture, arts, and dining nearby.