Apartment in a new building Bomonti Residences by Rotana

Bomonti Residences by Rotana is a luxury residential project in Bomonti – Şişli, Istanbul, offering a central location near Nişantaşı and Taksim, with stunning Bosphorus and city views.

Bomonti Residences by Rotana features apartments from 1+1 to 4.5+1 and premium amenities like a pool, gym, sauna, gardens, and 24/7 security—making it a strong investment opportunity.

10 Key Advantages: