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Apartment in a new building Bomonti Residences by Rotana

Sisli, Turkey
from
$460,000
;
3
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ID: 38885
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Sisli
  • Metro
    Osmanbey (~ 900 m)

About the complex

Bomonti Residences by Rotana is a luxury residential project in Bomonti – Şişli, Istanbul, offering a central location near Nişantaşı and Taksim, with stunning Bosphorus and city views.

Bomonti Residences by Rotana features apartments from 1+1 to 4.5+1 and premium amenities like a pool, gym, sauna, gardens, and 24/7 security—making it a strong investment opportunity.

10 Key Advantages:

  1. Prime location in central European Istanbul – Şişli area.

  2. Scenic views of the Bosphorus and the city skyline.

  3. Wide variety of unit sizes (from 68 m² to 242 m²).

  4. High-end facilities: pool, gym, sauna, walking areas.

  5. 24/7 services including security, reception, and maintenance.

  6. Pet-friendly environment – rare in many Istanbul areas.

  7. Excellent access to metro lines and public transport.

  8. Promoted as a high-return investment opportunity.

  9. Modern design and top-tier construction by Rotana.

  10. Vibrant neighborhood with culture, arts, and dining nearby.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Sisli, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink

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Apartment in a new building Bomonti Residences by Rotana
Sisli, Turkey
from
$460,000
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