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Apartment in a new building Parkway Beylikdüzü

Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$155,000
;
7
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ID: 38873
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beylikduzu

About the complex

Parkway Beylikdüzü offers apartments in Beylikdüzü Istanbul designed for modern family living in the prestigious Adnan Kahveci area. The project consists of two residential blocks with around 90 units and commercial spaces, combining comfort, investment value, and lifestyle.

Parkway Beylikdüzü presents a strong opportunity for both investors and end-users, with access to social facilities, green spaces, and proximity to key destinations. The project is ideal for securing Turkish citizenship and real estate residence while enjoying a high-quality lifestyle.

Project Features:

  • Prime Location: Located in Adnan Kahveci, a prestigious area
  • Family Layouts: Spacious 2+1 and 3+1 apartments
  • Green Spaces: Landscaped gardens for relaxation
  • Fitness Center: Fully equipped gym for residents
  • Swimming Pool: Outdoor pool for leisure
  • Children’s Areas: Safe and modern play zones
  • Commercial Units: Added investment value
  • Transport Access: Close to Metrobus
  • Nearby Attractions: Minutes from Marina and parks
  • Modern Design: Contemporary architecture and finishes

Why invest in this project?

Parkway Beylikdüzü combines location, lifestyle, and long-term value in Istanbul’s growing district.
This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.
This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Beylikduzu, Turkey
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Apartment in a new building Parkway Beylikdüzü
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$155,000
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Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
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1 real estate property 1
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Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.0
110,000
Agency
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