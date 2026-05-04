Apartment in a new building Parkway Beylikdüzü

Parkway Beylikdüzü offers apartments in Beylikdüzü Istanbul designed for modern family living in the prestigious Adnan Kahveci area. The project consists of two residential blocks with around 90 units and commercial spaces, combining comfort, investment value, and lifestyle.

Parkway Beylikdüzü presents a strong opportunity for both investors and end-users, with access to social facilities, green spaces, and proximity to key destinations. The project is ideal for securing Turkish citizenship and real estate residence while enjoying a high-quality lifestyle.

Project Features:

Prime Location : Located in Adnan Kahveci, a prestigious area

: Located in Adnan Kahveci, a prestigious area Family Layouts : Spacious 2+1 and 3+1 apartments

: Spacious 2+1 and 3+1 apartments Green Spaces : Landscaped gardens for relaxation

: Landscaped gardens for relaxation Fitness Center : Fully equipped gym for residents

: Fully equipped gym for residents Swimming Pool : Outdoor pool for leisure

: Outdoor pool for leisure Children’s Areas : Safe and modern play zones

: Safe and modern play zones Commercial Units : Added investment value

: Added investment value Transport Access : Close to Metrobus

: Close to Metrobus Nearby Attractions : Minutes from Marina and parks

: Minutes from Marina and parks Modern Design: Contemporary architecture and finishes

Why invest in this project?

Parkway Beylikdüzü combines location, lifestyle, and long-term value in Istanbul’s growing district.

This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.

This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.