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Apartment in a new building Kuleli Evleri La Marin

Beylikduzu, Turkey
Price on request
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17
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ID: 38858
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beylikduzu

About the complex

Kuleli Evleri La Marin is a top residential project in the Beylikdüzü area of European Istanbul. It features modern design and large living spaces. This combination provides a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle.

The Kuleli Evleri La Marin project has a green space that covers 60% of the total area. This gives residents a calm and natural setting. It offers different apartment designs, like 4+1 flats and duplexes. The sizes range from 211 square meters to 397 square meters. This makes it a great choice for families who want privacy and comfort in the city.

Top 10 Features of the Kuleli Evleri La Marin Project:

  • Luxury horizontal architectural design – Enhances privacy with spacious balconies and terraces.

  • Spacious and modern apartments – Offer a comfortable living experience with sound insulation.

  • Comprehensive social facilities – Includes sports fields, an indoor pool, a fitness center, a sauna, and steam rooms.

  • Strategic location – Close to "West Istanbul Marina" and marine activities.

  • Easy access to transportation – 5 minutes to the Metrobus and 3 minutes to the TEM highway.

  • Prime educational and healthcare surroundings – Near prestigious schools, universities, and hospitals.

  • Extensive green spaces – 4,000 square meters of gardens and natural areas.

  • Indoor parking spaces – Provided for each apartment, with generators ensuring continuous power supply.

  • 24/7 security system – Surveillance and guard services for complete safety.

  • Opportunity for Turkish citizenship – Making it a profitable investment.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Beylikduzu, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

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Apartment in a new building Kuleli Evleri La Marin
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Price on request
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