Apartment in a new building Kuleli Evleri La Marin

Kuleli Evleri La Marin is a top residential project in the Beylikdüzü area of European Istanbul. It features modern design and large living spaces. This combination provides a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle.

The Kuleli Evleri La Marin project has a green space that covers 60% of the total area. This gives residents a calm and natural setting. It offers different apartment designs, like 4+1 flats and duplexes. The sizes range from 211 square meters to 397 square meters. This makes it a great choice for families who want privacy and comfort in the city.

Top 10 Features of the Kuleli Evleri La Marin Project: