Apartment in a new building Kuleli Evleri La Marin

Kuleli Evleri La Marin is a top residential project in the Beylikdüzü area of European Istanbul. It features modern design and large living spaces. This combination provides a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle.
The Kuleli Evleri La Marin project has a green space that covers 60% of the total area. This gives residents a calm and natural setting. It offers different apartment designs, like 4+1 flats and duplexes. The sizes range from 211 square meters to 397 square meters. This makes it a great choice for families who want privacy and comfort in the city.
Top 10 Features of the Kuleli Evleri La Marin Project:
Luxury horizontal architectural design – Enhances privacy with spacious balconies and terraces.
Spacious and modern apartments – Offer a comfortable living experience with sound insulation.
Comprehensive social facilities – Includes sports fields, an indoor pool, a fitness center, a sauna, and steam rooms.
Strategic location – Close to "West Istanbul Marina" and marine activities.
Easy access to transportation – 5 minutes to the Metrobus and 3 minutes to the TEM highway.
Prime educational and healthcare surroundings – Near prestigious schools, universities, and hospitals.
Extensive green spaces – 4,000 square meters of gardens and natural areas.
Indoor parking spaces – Provided for each apartment, with generators ensuring continuous power supply.
24/7 security system – Surveillance and guard services for complete safety.
Opportunity for Turkish citizenship – Making it a profitable investment.