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Apartment in a new building Koşuyolu Koru Evleri

Uskudar, Turkey
Price on request
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ID: 38178
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Uskudar

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Koşuyolu Koru Evleri Project is a luxurious residential complex located in the prestigious Koşuyolu neighborhood of the Üsküdar district on the Asian side of Istanbul. Overlooking the Validebağ Forest, the project harmoniously blends nature, modern architecture, and an urban lifestyle.

Koşuyolu Koru Evleri offers spacious apartments with elegant interiors and smart home systems, providing a refined address that combines beauty and comfort for those seeking a peaceful life close to the city center.

10 Features of Koşuyolu Koru Evleri:

  1. Prime and prestigious location in Üsküdar
  2. Natural environment adjacent to Validebağ Forest
  3. Easy access to bridges and transportation networks
  4. Modern architectural design in harmony with nature
  5. Apartments with panoramic views of the city and forest
  6. Smart home systems ensuring high security and comfort
  7. Social facilities including a swimming pool, sauna, and fitness center
  8. Green areas and walking paths
  9. Peaceful and family-friendly environment
  10. High investment value with strong potential for price appreciation

Location on the map

Uskudar, Turkey
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Apartment in a new building Koşuyolu Koru Evleri
Uskudar, Turkey
Price on request
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