Apartment in a new building Koşuyolu Koru Evleri

Koşuyolu Koru Evleri Project is a luxurious residential complex located in the prestigious Koşuyolu neighborhood of the Üsküdar district on the Asian side of Istanbul. Overlooking the Validebağ Forest, the project harmoniously blends nature, modern architecture, and an urban lifestyle.

Koşuyolu Koru Evleri offers spacious apartments with elegant interiors and smart home systems, providing a refined address that combines beauty and comfort for those seeking a peaceful life close to the city center.

10 Features of Koşuyolu Koru Evleri: