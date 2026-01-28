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Apartment in a new building In Maslak Istanbul

1 Zipcar, Turkey
Price on request
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18
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ID: 34980
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/03/2026

Location

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  • Address
    1 Zipcar
  • Metro
    İTÜ-Ayazağa (~ 200 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Panel
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    22

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

RAMS Park House Maslak is a prestigious residential project located in Maslak, Istanbul, right next to Belgrad Forest, offering a unique lifestyle blended with nature. With its modern architecture, rich social facilities, and proximity to the city center, the project stands out as an attractive option for both investment and living.

The development consists of 10 blocks, a total construction area of 409,000 m², and 100,000 m² of closed parking. It offers a wide range of apartment types from 1+1 to 4+1, along with a 7,500 m² commercial area. The project’s planned delivery in 2027 provides strong long-term advantages for investors.

RAMS Park House Maslak – 10 Key Advantages

  1. Central Location: Situated in the heart of Maslak, within walking distance of business and lifestyle hubs.

  2. Nature Proximity: Adjacent to Belgrad Forest with green views and spacious living areas.

  3. Easy Transportation: Close to the metro, major roads, and public transport lines.

  4. Modern Architecture: High ceilings, spacious layouts, and elegant façade design.

  5. Variety of Units: Apartment options from 1+1 to 4+1 for different family needs.

  6. Extensive Social Facilities: Gyms, wellness areas, and entertainment amenities usable year-round.

  7. 7,500 m² Commercial Area: Convenient shops and services for daily needs.

  8. Flexible Payment Plans: Attractive down payments and investor-friendly options.

  9. High Investment Potential: 2027 delivery with strong expectations for long-term value appreciation.

  10. Large-Scale Development: 409,000 m² makes it one of the largest investments in Maslak.

Location on the map

1 Zipcar, Turkey
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Finance

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Apartment in a new building In Maslak Istanbul
1 Zipcar, Turkey
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