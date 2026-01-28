Apartment in a new building In Maslak Istanbul

RAMS Park House Maslak is a prestigious residential project located in Maslak, Istanbul, right next to Belgrad Forest, offering a unique lifestyle blended with nature. With its modern architecture, rich social facilities, and proximity to the city center, the project stands out as an attractive option for both investment and living.

The development consists of 10 blocks, a total construction area of 409,000 m², and 100,000 m² of closed parking. It offers a wide range of apartment types from 1+1 to 4+1, along with a 7,500 m² commercial area. The project’s planned delivery in 2027 provides strong long-term advantages for investors.

RAMS Park House Maslak – 10 Key Advantages