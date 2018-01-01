  1. Realting.com
  3. Novye kvartiry v centre rayona Mahmutlar

Novye kvartiry v centre rayona Mahmutlar

Yaylali, Turkey
from
€149,400
About the complex

We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 53 to 219 square meters. The distance to the sea is 900 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 

The year of construction
2024
Yaylali, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Similar complexes
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistom rayone Avsallar
Incekum, Turkey
from
€99,000
Residential complex Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey
Toslak, Turkey
from
€134,000
Apartment building CACTUS GARDEN
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€90,000
Residential quarter Dlya prozhivaniya i dlya investiciy
Yalinayak, Turkey
from
€55,000
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€260,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt v samom centre rayona Mahmutlar
Residential complex Novyy proekt v samom centre rayona Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€175,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
The new apartments in Mahmutlar are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 54 to 120 m2.The distance to the sea is 100 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, in the area they are presented as economy-class houses, and respectable residential complexes. Another undeniable advantage in buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of receiving interest-free installments from the developer. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation.
Residential complex Apartamenty na stadii zaversheniya stroitelstva v rayone Kleopatra
Residential complex Apartamenty na stadii zaversheniya stroitelstva v rayone Kleopatra
Alanya, Turkey
from
€247,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments on Cleopatra Beach. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 60 to 197 m2.The distance to the sea is 500 meters. New real estate on Cleopatra is always exclusive, because there are not so many places for new houses. Only here is the maximum demand for apartments in a new housing stock, as a rule, all new projects are often sold even before the complex is put into operation. Do not miss the unique version of real estate in the new building on Cleopatra in Alanya. This area is considered elite, one of the most expensive locations on the Mediterranean Sea. The 2.5 km long Cleopatra beach is distinguished by a comfortable shore with pleasant sand to the touch, has a quality mark « Blue Flag » and fully justifies it. Cleopatra infrastructure: shops, supermarkets, boutiques, markets, services, salons, offices, hospitals, pharmacies. There are also many schools, both public and private. 
Apartment building FER Superior Suites
Apartment building FER Superior Suites
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€257,121
Agency: W Estates
Overview: a prestigious residential project located in a regenerating district with upcoming on-demand projects. It is close to the city center and traveling to neighboring districts only takes a few minutes.  Invest in this project and maximize the quality of your life.    Why Buy This Property: High rental income and return on investment Reasonable prices and suitable for Turkish residence permit  Spacious terraces Located in an area with high capital appreciation    Location: Located in the Kagithane district, an area that is making huge strides in building modern infrastructure making it a desired destination for investors who want to live in the central location of Istanbul.  Kagithane has a road network advantage with the TEM highway and E-5 highway passing through the district. The municipality of Kagithane also makes living in this district worthwhile with measures they have put in place to ensure security and peace in its neighborhoods.   Prime Features of Apartment and Facilities:          - 24/7 security - Reception services and 24/7 room service - Recreation areas - Kids playroom - Game center - Valet parking -Concierge - All sports lounge - Gym - Cleaning services and house keeping - Car rental service - IT support - Cafes and Restaurants - Healthcare Services    Pricing and Availability: 1+0 measuring from 55m2 and prices start from 272.000 USD 1+1 measuring from 90m2 and prices start from 494.000 USD  2+1 measuring from 128m2 and prices start from 544.500 USD
