Novyy premium ZhK na 1 beregovoy linii - rayon Kargydzhak

Eyuepsultan, Turkey

from €958,532

Completion date: 2023

It’s a mixed-use project situated in Sariyer, one of Istanbul’s most prominent areas and elite population districts, with attractive investment potential. Moreover, it is the northernmost point of Istanbul, neighboring the Bosphorus on the European side. The Project’s main feature is its strategic central location near all the important facilities of the city. In fact, the Project is very close to the famous shopping and entertainment center Vadi Istanbul. Moreover, it is near Belgrad forest, thus offering a peaceful natural environment and pleasant views. Furthermore, This Project can be the best choice for students thanks to its proximity to some of Istanbul’s best universities, such as Istanbul Technical, Bilgi, and Istiniye universities. The Project is built on a land of 24,000 m², rising on 6 blocks in total. The Project includes 18-storey 3 blocks dedicated to residential units. Besides, it contains an additional block for offices and the other 2 blocks for hotel apartments. The Project comprises 227 residential units with flats and duplex options, varying from 1+1 to 3+1. The residential units provide several size options ranging from 79 to 267 m². The Project has a sophisticated design with the use of aesthetical features that give a touch of a touch of luxury to the units. Note that this Project holds the signature of a renowned construction company with a rich history of exemplary achievements and notable architectural projects to ensure the most excellent possible level of client satisfaction during the design and construction phases. Even though they employ high-quality materials, they sell these different apartments for fair costs. Therefore, as one of Turkey’s most well-known real estate developers, the Construction company has a stellar reputation in the country’s real estate market, especially for High-end and top-notch amenities in their projects. In fact, this Project gives you the privilege to access several amenities for your entertainment and wellbeing.