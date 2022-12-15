  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novye kvartiry v elitnom komplekse - Mahmutlar - Alaniya

Novye kvartiry v elitnom komplekse - Mahmutlar - Alaniya

Yaylali, Turkey
from
€115,000
;
10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50 to 110 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Yaylali, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Project in Alanya-Antalya Location
Antalya, Turkey
from
€115,000
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a green area on the first sea line, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€615,249
Residential complex OBA VOYAGE DELUXE
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€152,193
Residential complex Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v Obe
Alanya, Turkey
from
€139,500
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€314,816
You are viewing
Novye kvartiry v elitnom komplekse - Mahmutlar - Alaniya
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€115,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Premium residential complex in one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya, Oba
Residential quarter Premium residential complex in one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya, Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€168,000
A modern comfort class residential complex located in a quiet area of Alanya, with its own established infrastructure. Oba is one of the most sought after areas of Alanya. Impressive architectural design, using quality materials, gives the buildings expressiveness and emphasizes the unique architecture of the project. It will consist of 7 blocks, 5 floors with a total of 268 apartments on a plot of 17800 m2. The distance to the sea is 2600 m., to the center of Alanya-5000 m., to the city hospital -2500 m., and in less than 10 minutes on foot, you can walk to a supermarket, shop and school. Entrance to the courtyard will be carried out using an automated access control and management system. On the territory of the complex will be located: a swimming pool, children's and sports grounds, as well as a cozy space for relaxation. Landscaping includes landscaping and decoration with plant and flower compositions throughout the residential complex. On the first floors there will be a spa center, a fitness room, a sauna, a hammam, a children's room, billiards and table tennis, a jacuzzi, a Playstation game and TV monitor, a restaurant, a cinema room.   1+1- 50 m2-110 m² 2+1- 85 m2-135 m² 3+1—115-145 M² 4+1-146 M²   Indoor/outdoor pool water heater Elevator Garden Gardener and porter BBQ Billiards and table tennis steam room Children's swimming pool The gym Generator Bath Jacuzzi Indoor/outdoor garage Concierge massage room Central satellite system parking Playstation game and TV monitor Restaurant Sauna Movie Tennis court Volleyball and basketball court WiFi Camellia Security system 24/7 Children's room Floor heating Double glazed windows Noise isolation   Construction start date — 12/15/2022 Construction completion date—12/15/2024 (18 months)  
Residential complex Residence with a green area and a parking near highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a green area and a parking near highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€280,164
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a parking, around-the-clock security, a kids' playground, a gazebo and artificial pools, a green area, a sports ground and a walking path. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located at the intersection of highways, 5 minutes away from 15 July Martyrs Bridge and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge.
Residential quarter Modern comfort-class residential complex in Avsallar
Residential quarter Modern comfort-class residential complex in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€109,000
The construction of a new residential complex has begun, which will be located in Avsallar on an area of ​​2166 m2, it will consist of 1 residential block, 7 floors and 48 apartments. Due to its location, the owners will be able to make the best route to anywhere in the city. The residential complex is located in an area whose infrastructure takes into account the needs of a modern resident. Having bought an apartment in this complex, you will not need to travel far to a clinic, a kindergarten or a grocery store: everything you need is nearby. You can purchase apartments with a large number of layout options, such as: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 2 + 1 duplex, 3 + 1, 1 + 1 loft, as well as 1 + 1 garden apartments. Each of them has designed bedrooms, guest rooms combined with a kitchen, 1 or more bathrooms, and the completed rough finish will give additional freedom in choosing design solutions and creating a unique interior. 35 apartments 1+1 (55 m2)2 apartments 2+1 (110 m2)2 apartments 2+1 duplex (95 m2)1 apartment 3+1 (165 m2)5 apartments for 1+1 Loft (70 sqm)The apartments consist of 3 1+1 garden suites. (55+35 m2) Outdoor pool (waterfall pool)Children's swimming poolBathSaunasteam roomFitnessPlaygroundoutdoor parkingBarbecue areaCamelliaGenerator Project start date : 08/01/2022Project completion date 03/30/2024 We offer you a flexible payment plan with the possibility of installment for 18 months with a down payment of 40%.  
Realting.com
Go