Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Oba Alaniya

Alanya, Turkey
€158,000
About the complex

Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 50 to 235 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2600 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
The year of construction
2024
Alanya, Turkey

Residential complex Novyy proekt v Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€129,000
Completion date: 2023
New innovative complex with luxury infrastructure located in the elite area of Alanya — Both. The residence is one four-story building with a closed territory and with excellent multiple social infrastructure. The complex also has a solar system that can produce its own electricity for the infrastructure of the complex. Both — are one of the most popular areas of Alanya, surrounded by nature, away from city noise and bustle. Also, this area has a unique and beautiful view of Alanya and stands out for its clean air, and it already has a lot of opportunities for a full-fledged urban life. Start date — 11/01/2022 End date of construction — 12/30/2023 Apartment Layouts: One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 52 m2 Two-level three-room duplexes 2 + 1, with an area of 104 m2 Apartment Information: Cleaning The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower Suspension ceilings Modern interior doors Panoramic windows Air conditioning Warm floors in every room Each apartment has panoramic windows with sea views. The new innovative complex in Oba with luxury infrastructure will be equipped with complete infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens. Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Indoor panoramic pool Children's pool Steam room Turkish bath Sauna Fitness center Basketball court Game room Lounge Winter garden Playground BBQ area Concierge Security 24/7 Video surveillance 24/7 Open / closed parking Solar power system Double elevator Generator
Alanya, Turkey
from
€215,000
Area 58 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Elite City-1 is a new residential complex located in the coastal area of Guler Pinara, in close proximity to the port of Alanya and the Sunday market. A area with a well-developed network of services. The complex is represented by one 5-story block in a closed territory with its own first-class infrastructure. Infrastructure: - Summer pool with a slide; - Fitness room; - Sauna; - Children's room; - Lobby; - Garden; - Recreation area; - Elevator; - 24/7 CCTV cameras. Distances: - Sea and beach: 400 m. - Antalya Airport: 120 km. - Alanya Airport: 40 km. - Alanya Center: 600 m. Call or write, advise for free, tell everything about the most profitable objects!
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€120,000
The complex with a total area of ​​1400 m2 consists of one 5-storey block in a fenced area just 100 meters from the beach. Panoramic glazing of apartments provides high insolation and offers unforgettable views of the sea and Taurus Mountains. The advantages of the project are low-rise, spacious planning solutions, unique own infrastructure and location on the second coastline in the Alanya Kargicak region. The owners of the apartments will have full access to the services and impeccable service of the international level, and to all related infrastructure, which will include: an outdoor pool, a sauna, a gym, a children's playroom, a children's pool and much more.   The total number of apartments - 24 pcs. 1+1–(20) from 58.4 m2 to 64.3 m2 2+1–(2) duplex 128.6 m2 3+1–(2) duplex – 145 m2 Open pool Children's swimming pool Gym Sauna Rest zone Children's playroom Children playground Lobby outdoor parking Elevator Garden Generator Central satellite system caretaker Start of construction - April 2022 Completion of construction - May 2023.
