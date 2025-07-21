  1. Realting.com
  New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum

Apartment in a new building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum

Muratpasa, Turkey
$321,383
50
ID: 27902
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Apartments with Rich Social Activities in Alanya İncekum

İncekum, housing many natural beauties of Antalya Alanya, stands out as one of the district's most favored locations with its magnificent nature and clean sea. Okurcalar continues to rapidly develop itself as an attraction center where you can easily access all daily needs and amenities.

The apartments for sale in Alanya are located 2 km from the sea, 2.5 km from İncekum Nature Park, 6 km from Sea Dolphin Park, 20 km from Kleopatra Beach, 22 km from Alanya Castle, 60 km from Gazipaşa Airport, and 70 km from Antalya Airport.

Within the project, which is within walking distance to the sea and social facilities in İncekum, there are contemporarily designed apartments. The comprehensive facilities and beautiful services within the project include sauna, hammam, spa, steam room, fitness, reception, cafe, outdoor and indoor swimming pools, pool bar, poolside lounges, indoor jacuzzi, aqua park, parking, mini golf, fire pit, cinema, karaoke room, open and closed children's play area, à la carte restaurant, basketball court, pool and play area for animals, decorative pond, seating area, barbecue area, decorative garden, and private beach.

The apartments, designed with a priority on comfort and abundance of amenities, offer additional services such as an electric vehicle charging station, 2 year of rental guarantee, paid transfer service, housekeeper, shuttle service to the sea, shuttle service to Alanya city center, camera, and 24/7 security services, generator, market, doctor's office, rent a car, automatic license plate recognition. The technical features inside the apartments include underfloor heating, lacquered furniture, island kitchen in duplex apartments, two-story aluminum PVC insulation windows, sound and thermal insulation, a Hilton bathroom, and a 3-meter ceiling height.


Location on the map

Muratpasa, Turkey
Healthcare

