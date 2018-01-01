  1. Realting.com
  Novye apartamenty v proekte klassa lyuks - Tosmur Alaniya

Novye apartamenty v proekte klassa lyuks - Tosmur Alaniya

Karakocali, Turkey
€256,500
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Tosmur - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 58 to 242 square meters. The distance to the sea is 245 meters. The area is between Oba and Kestel, from the last Tosmur is separated by the Dim Chai River, which houses a beautiful promenade with recreation areas and barbecue. Prices for new real estate in Tosmur are always kept at a high level, and there are few new apartments and projects under construction. The beach in Tosmur is one of the best in the central part of Alanya. It is rarely as crowded here as in the center and on the beach of Cleopatra, beautiful views of the fortress, convenient entry into the sea without stone slabs. The Tosmura embankment leads to the beaches of Oba and to the port with ships. You can get there by car or municipal transport along the sea in just 5-10 minutes. Apartments in Tosmur are great for purchase for relocation, for rest, for rent. The central location opens up opportunities for teaching children, there are better schools, kindergartens and colleges nearby, and there is a large university in the neighboring area.
The year of construction
2025
Karakocali, Turkey

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Similar complexes
Residential complex Bolshoy zhiloy proekt na pervoy beregovoy linii - Severnyy Kipr
Avanos, Turkey
from
€161,105
Residential complex Prime Stone Residence
Alanya, Turkey
from
€135,000
Residential complex Unikalnyy ZhK nedaleko ot universiteta v rayone Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€170,000
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v Kestele
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€148,000
Residential complex Unikalnyy kompleks s panoramnym vidom na more - rayon Pendik Stambul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€295,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty v stroyaschemsya proekte - Avsallar Alaniya
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty v stroyaschemsya proekte - Avsallar Alaniya
Incekum, Turkey
from
€102,500
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Avsallare. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of apartments is from 51 to 149 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1200 meters. The perfect combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar area is located right on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Avsallar Infrastructure: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basically there is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. A good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and finding new apartments in Avsallar is easy, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Payallar - Alaniya
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Payallar - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€94,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50 to 135 m2.The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, this is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the buildings are represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Modern style apartment In Oba
Residential complex Modern style apartment In Oba
Sekerhane Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€128,000
Completion date: 2023
We bring to your attention a residential complex in the Oba area at the construction stage. Oba District is considered a prestigious area in Alanya; it is known for its cozy atmosphere, ennobled green territory. The complex itself will consist of four 4-story blocks, the total number of apartments is 136. The project area is 8600 square meters, the distance to the sea is 2.5 km. This Residential Complex is located on a cozy, closed, guarded territory where there is everything for a comfortable life and relaxation. Planning apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1 ( 56m2-195m2 ) are offered. Housing Infrastructure: Children's Games Room, Recreation Room, Fitness Room, Massage Office, Sauna, Hamam, Business Center, TV Salon, Cafeteria, Tennis Court, Outdoor Pool, Indoor Pool ( separate room ), Electric generator, 20 private underground garages, Open parking, Green area, Security system. Do not miss your chance to purchase real estate in Turkey at an attractive price, in a reliable quality complex.
