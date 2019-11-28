  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom komplekse rayon - Oba

Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom komplekse rayon - Oba

Alanya, Turkey
from
€184,000
;
9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 51 to 134 m2. The distance to the sea is 3000 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€510,539
Residential complex Novye apartamenty ryadom s novym finansovym centrom Stambula
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€605,200
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt v 700 m ot morya v rayone Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€139,000
Residence Loft in Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€261,848
Residential complex New residence with a garage and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€259,586
You are viewing
Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom komplekse rayon - Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€184,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€271,687
Why this property؟ It has a direct view of the Golden shore of the Golden ​​Marmara Sea, within one of the most prestigious European areas of Istanbul. The project area is one of the most significant areas of real estate development; it is the destination for those looking for an investment with a good return. It is a unique project with its social facilities, besides the various types of apartments to suit all tastes. There is a vital transportation network, land, and sea, linking the compound to all areas of the city of the two continents. Title deeds are ready for delivery, conforming to the conditions for getting Turkish citizenship.
Residential complex Kompleks v krasivom i tihom rayone
Residential complex Kompleks v krasivom i tihom rayone
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€85,000
Area 27–133 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
CEYLİFE is an elite low-rise modern condominium located in Avsallar, 07410 Alanya / Antalya, in a popular area, right on the beach of Injekum! Avsallar is one of the most beautiful areas, quiet, well developed, located 25 km from Alanya! The condominium is located on an area of 849.90 m2 and accommodates 17 apartments in an ultramodine design. Most apartments offer stunning sea views. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure: supermarkets, shops, popular restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, nightclubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood. In addition to a quiet daily life in nature, this area is considered attractive in terms of investment. PLUSES OF LCD: - Outdoor pool - Sauna - Generator - Fitness - Open playground - basketball - Tennis court - Camellia - Barbecue - Parking Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Turkey for your budget and wishes!
Residential quarter Large apartments in new complex Novita 3, Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Large apartments in new complex Novita 3, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€145,000
Spacious comfortable layouts of apartments will not leave anyone indifferent. The infrastructure of the complex is thought out for small things, there is an indoor pool and its own parking lot. Apartments are sold with quality shower room, fitted kitchen and lighting The local airport Gazipasa is only 25 km and 130 km to Antalya Airport. Convenient location, within walking distance of shops, cafes and restaurants, twice a week comes the agricultural bazaar with fresh organic vegetables and fruits.Spacious comfortable layouts of apartments will not leave anyone indifferent. The infrastructure of the complex is designed for small things. The complex has an outdoor and indoor heated pools, you can swim all year round. Sauna and steam room, gym will help keep your body in shape. For children provided a playground, a playroom. 1 + 1 with one bedroom 76 m22 + 1 with two bedrooms 102 m22 + 1 penthouse with two bedrooms 155 m23 + 1 penthouse with three bedrooms 212 m2 The complex has an intercom system, wireless internet, satellite TV. open poolheated indoor poolsaunasteam roombaraquaparkgymplaygroundplayroommeeting roombilliardstable tennisarborsbarbecue areageneratorsecurityparking
Realting.com
Go