  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kvartiry i roskoshnye penthausy v novom ZhK - rayon Konakly

Kvartiry i roskoshnye penthausy v novom ZhK - rayon Konakly

Konakli, Turkey
from
€129,000
;
12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 210 m2. The distance to the sea is 1,300 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget. At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Konakli, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residence LUXURY RESİDENCE BEYLİKDÜZÜ
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€300,878
Residential complex Stilnyy Zhiloy Kompleks v g Gazipasha
Hasdere, Turkey
from
€126,000
Residential complex Masshtabnyy ZhK premium-klassa v 100 m ot peschanyh plyazhey i lazurnogo morya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€178,000
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece residence project
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€82,200
Residential quarter Semi-detached house in Luxury complex in Alanya
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€265,000
You are viewing
Kvartiry i roskoshnye penthausy v novom ZhK - rayon Konakly
Konakli, Turkey
from
€129,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€714,700
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex next to the marina features 2-5 bedroom apartments, terraces with panoramic sea views, spacious landscaped areas with palm trees, recreational areas and water bodies. The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with 55 km of coastline. There is an opportunity to get a discount of up to 10%. Options: 2 Bedroom: $695,000 - $828,000 3 Bedroom: $823,000 - $1,390,000 4 Bedroom: $974,000 - $2,535,000 5 Bedroom: $2,067,000 - $2,882,000 Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities in the project include a shopping centre, school, kindergarten, hospital, cafés and restaurants with sea views, sauna, vitamin bar, PlayStation room, water sports, tennis court, equestrian club, summer cinema, shuttle every 15 minutes, and mosque. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located just near the coast of the Sea of Marmara and 10 km from the future new canal, larger than the Bosphorus. Various cafes and restaurants with cuisines of different countries, pharmacies, bus stops are within walking distance. By car: Marmara Park Shopping Mall — 15 min. Istanbul New Airport — 50 min. E5 highway — 11 min Nisantashi — 40 min Taksim Square — 40 min
Residential complex Project under construction in Mahmutlar
Residential complex Project under construction in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€124,000
Completion date: 2024
A new project under construction, which will be erected in one of the most beautiful places in Alanya - in the Mahmutlar region. The residential residence will consist of one 9-story block with 63 apartments. Planners 1 + 1 with an area of 50 m2 will be offered to your attention. as well as duplexes 2 + 1 to 110 m2. This project is ahead of its predecessors in terms of architecture and quality of materials, waiting for its investors as one of the best investments in real estate for recreation or permanent residence located in the most Russian-speaking area of all - Mahmutlar. Additional infrastructure includes: - Camera and video surveillance; - High speed elevator; - Videodiphon; - Central satellite system; - Generator.
Residential complex Basaksehir Mega Compound
Residential complex Basaksehir Mega Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€248,000
  The biggest compound in the new urbaization area of Istanbul that easy access to Istanbul Airport, mega governmental hospitals, city parks and other governmental falicities.
Realting.com
Go