Novyy proekt v rayone Avsallar - Alanya

Incekum, Turkey
€99,500
About the complex

The company Stay Property offers new apartments in the area of Avsallar - Alania.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 3+1. The area of the apartments is from 58 to 117 square meters. The new property in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for a holiday at sea, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey.Ausallar is dotted with greenery, quiet and cozy. There is basic infrastructure, including schools, a clinic. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in the crowns of trees is distinguished by a special tourist atmosphere.In recent years, active construction has been taking place throughout the area, including the development of free areas farther from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand both for rent and for permanent residence. At the same time in Avsallar there is and all necessary infrastructure for everyday life.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Incekum, Turkey

Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Apartment building Investicionnyy proekt v Mersine Erdemli
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
PRICES OF SHOK!!! NEW PROJECT START: 04/30/2023  1 + 1 From 48000 euros - 62m2 2 + 1 from 75000 euros – 89 m2 2 blocks of 14 floors •    Open parking •    Pool •    Children's playground •    Conversations •    Turkish baths •    Barbecue Located in Kocahasanlıdadır, WESTERN ERDEMLI On each floor in block A there are 7 apartments, in block B there are 14 apartments. End Date: 04/30/2025 Initial contribution of 50%, installment for 18 months is possible.         Want more information, write!
Residential quarter New investment Properties for Sale in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
The property offers to buy launch price for investors and the opportunity to save up 15%.  Why Buy Property in this complex -Launces prices to save up -The Location: close to the beach and social amenities Property Location in Alanya Mahmutlar is 13 Km to Alanya center, 140 km to Antalya Airport, 30 km to Alanya-Gazipasa Airport, This Mahmutlar property is just 550 meters to the famous Barboros street and just 700 meters from the beach, and in 100 meters you can find all shops for your Daily needs like süpermarket, grocery shop, restaurants, hotels, restaurants, car rental, boutique, bakery, and cafes. pharmacy, butcher etc…   The project is built by well-known developer in Alanya and consist of three eleven-storey blocks in a total of 228 apartment including luxurious loft apartment and penthouses The residential complex has a well-designed garden, 24-hour security with video surveillance, beautiful landscaped common spaces, fantastic pool for the uses of resident, sun terraces which are perfect for relaxing and bronzed, gym for those who want to have a fit body and more   There are various types of apartments available, including homes with 1, 2,  bedrooms, and 1 or 2 bathrooms, with surfaces from 55 m² to 275 m². Apartments enjoy access to large terraces facing the sea, many of them with incredible panoramic views of the mountains, and social areas of the project. 1+1 Apartments are between 55 to 75 sqm, and the price starts from 42K euros to 65.500 Euros 2+1 penthouses are between 112 to 150 sqm, starts from 122500Euros to 142500 Euros Loft apartments are 124 sqm, the price is from 151K Euros, Swimming poolCinemaAquaparkBilliardIndoor swimming poolTable tennisTennis courtSaunaRelax roomVitamin cafeTurkish bathSalt roomFree WifiSteam roomPlaygroundGym24H Security Payment: 20% when the contract is signed, 18 months free installment payment. 3% discount on cash payment
Residential complex New complex in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Construction of a new complex in the center of the popular Alanya Mahmutlar district. It will be located in a busy location between Barbarossa and Ataturk Streets, 400 meters from the Mediterranean Sea. The total area of the land is 1.127 m2, one nine-story block consisting of apartments: 1 + 1 - 30 apartments, 2 + 1 - 8 apartments and duplexes 3 + 1 - 6 apartments, only 44 apartments. Steamingly available are shops, trendy cafes and restaurants, a fitness club, pharmacies. The design adheres to the concept: laconic solutions of building facades, calm tones in decoration, panoramic windows and glass balconies give additional ease of construction. The advantage of the project is the combination of functionality, quality materials and aesthetics in detail. Infrastructure: Lobby, Outdoor Pool, Children's outdoor pool, Indoor heated pool, Sun lounges, Sauna, Steam room, Fitness, Pilates and yoga room.
