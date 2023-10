Seki, Turkey

from €112,500

60 m² 1

Completion date: 2023

ELYSIA TOWER RESİDENCE - a new residential complex in the area of Demirtash, Alanya. Demirtash is a secluded corner of the Turkish Riviera. The territory of the district in the south is limited by a long coastline, in the north - by the Taurus mountain ranges. The impeccable ecology and calm atmosphere of the village is conducive to a relaxing holiday. A self-sufficient resort with affordable real estate attracts entrepreneurial developers and lovers of suburban privacy. For a more comfortable stay and a variety of pastime, the complex provides infrastructure: - Pool ( with a slide ); - Children's pool; - Cafe and bar; - Turkish bath; - Sauna; - Steam; - Children's park; - Children's playrooms; - Jacuzzi; - Cinema; - A gazebo and a barbecue area; - Generator; - Parking; - 24/7 video surveillance. Location: The distance to the sea is 800m.