  2. Turkey
  3. ZhK na etape stroitelstva - rayon Beylikdyuzyu Stambul

ZhK na etape stroitelstva - rayon Beylikdyuzyu Stambul

Avanos, Turkey
€162,000
About the complex

We offer you apartments from a developer in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. Apartment layout 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 3 + 2, 4 + 2, 5 + 2, 6 + 2, 7 + 2, area from 87 to 350 square meters. The apartment is located in the European part of Istanbul. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Buying secondary housing, you can regard this as an investment, because square meters in Istanbul are only growing in price. StayProperty will help with the acquisition of real estate, both in the European and Asian parts of the city. Our managers will quickly select options for you based on your wishes and budget. 
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

ZhK na etape stroitelstva - rayon Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€162,000
Sfera residence 12-storey complex on the second coastline at the very beginning of the Mahmutlar region, Alanya. It was built using the latest materials and technologies. The area is 7 km from the center of Alanya and its historic part, just 20 minutes by public transport, stops are located next to the house. The complex is located on the main street, in a quiet area, which means all shops, pharmacies, cafes and restaurants, children's parks within walking distance from you. The agricultural bazaar coming two time in  a week, where you can buy fresh vegetables, fruits and various rural products. Thanks to the developed infrastructure, you will feel the comfort of a five star hotel right in your house. 1 + 1 apartments of 83 m2;2 + 1 apartments 112 m2;3 + 1 penthouses 185 - 245 m2. air conditioning in each room, fitted kitchen furniture, acrylic kitchen countertops, porcelain stoneware floors, built-in wardrobes in the hallway, as well as with lamps and chandeliers in each room. open poolwinter indoor poolsaunasteam roomhamamgymplaygroundplayroom for childrenTV roomlobby with receptionbarbecue areageneratorparking  
Completion date: 2023
Новый жилой комплекс на этапе строительства в 850 м до Средиземного моря. Концепция дома построена на единении с природой и жизнью в уютном районе города. Демирташ предоставляет своим жителям чистейшие пляжи, хорошо развитую городскую инфраструктуру, близость к природе и историческим местам. Каждый сможет найти по душе то, что ему близко! В 250 м от дома находится супермаркет и остановка общественного транспорта, 400 м от дом проходит еженедельный рынок в Демирташе. Так же здесь расположены школа, поликлиника, парк разбитый вдоль горной реки со спортивными и детскими площадками. На автобусе, проходящем мимо дома легко можно доехать до центра Алании, Махмутлара, Газипаши или других районов. До аэропорта всего 20 минут на такси. Хорошо продуманная социальная инфраструктура комплекса позволит вам вести активный образ жизни, даже не покидая территорию своего дома! Кодовой доступ в дом, система камер видеонаблюдений позволят не переживать за безопасность ваших родных и имущества, а дети могут спокойно играть на площадке во дворе.  
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Eyupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 114.58 to 300.88 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
