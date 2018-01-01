  1. Realting.com
Roskoshnyy ZhK v zhivopisnom rayone Oba

Alanya, Turkey
€169,000
About the complex

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Area from 51 to 194.5 m2.Distance to the sea 2600 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk, famous, and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. The center of Alanya and the Oba region are separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is there in the Oba area: the Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, the Turkish Bim supermarkets, A101, Şok, Migros et al., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan hardware store, boutiques and brand stores of leading brands. Here is also the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, but in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
The year of construction
2024
Alanya, Turkey

