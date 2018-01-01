  1. Realting.com
  3. Elegantnyy ZhK v odnom iz luchshih zhilyh rayonov evropeyskogo Stambula

Elegantnyy ZhK v odnom iz luchsheh zhilyh rayonov evropeyskogo Stambula

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Esenyurt district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 41 to 254 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
Avanos, Turkey

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Apartamenty v centre rayona Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from €194,000
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€194,000
Kompleks premium-klassa v rayone Tosmur
Karakocali, Turkey
from €250,000
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€250,000
New residence with swimming pools, security and a tennis court close to the sea, Demirtaş, Turkey
Osmangazi, Turkey
from €240,000
Osmangazi, Turkey
from
€240,000
Proekt v 550 m ot horoshego plyazha - rayon Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from €184,000
Avanos, Turkey
from
€184,000
Apartment with a gorgeous view of the sea
Okurcalar, Turkey
from €121,000
Okurcalar, Turkey
from
€121,000
Elegantnyy ZhK v odnom iz luchshih zhilyh rayonov evropeyskogo Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€138,750
Residential complex Basaksehir Aviation Flats
Residential complex Basaksehir Aviation Flats
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€185,000
Completion date: 2022
   
Residential complex ZhK biznes klassa v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Residential complex ZhK biznes klassa v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€350,000
Completion date: 2023
Agency: FOA INVEST
A multifunctional residential complex consisting of 6 blocks of 24 floors, where apartments, office and retail premises are located. The project spread over a plot of 26,000 square meters and is located in the center of the Kadykyoy district in the Asian part of Istanbul. This is one of the largest projects in the Kadykyu region, it is a residential complex, thought out to the smallest detail and providing its residents with a luxurious lifestyle.  The residential complex is a 15-minute walk from Baghdat Avenue, which is the center of concentration of fashionable clothing stores, famous cafes and restaurants, as well as night clubs.  The project attracts attention with its modern and concise design, offering a comfortable lifestyle with its simple and functional approach.  External infrastructure:  Unalan metro station, Goztepe metro station, Uzunchayyr metro bus station, Fikirtepe metro bus stop, İstanbul Medeniyet Üniversitesi Göztepe Eğitim Ve Araştırma Hastanesi state hospital, Ajibadem Shinashi Jan, Kadıköy Florence Nightingale Tıp Merkezi State Hospital, Kalamış Marina Berth, Ido Harem Water Bus Terminal River Station, Marmara University, Akasya Ajibadem shopping center, Emaar Square, Goztepe Park, etc.  The project presents to future owners 1,500 apartments with layouts from 1 + 0 to 5.5 + 1, the area of which varies from 55 to 300 square meters. Apartments of a residential complex in various planning solutions have both ordinary and garden terraces.  Internal infrastructure:  kindergarten, sauna / SPA, indoor and outdoor pools, parking, cafe / restaurant, multifunctional gym, supermarket, hammam, massage parlor
Residence with a swimming pool and a gym in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from €1,29M
Agency: TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a gym in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,29M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a view of Belgrade Forest. The residence features around-the-clock security, a lounge area, an outdoor swimming pool, shops, a gym, a hamam and a sauna, gardens, a kids' playground, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most modern and luxury areas of the city, surrounded by Belgrade Forest, 10 minutes drive from the Bosphorus and the downtown. Hospital - 5.3 km School - 550 meters Metro station - 1.1 km Istanbul International Airport - 35 km Nearest shopping mall - 350 meters
