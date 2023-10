Avsallar, Turkey

from €156,000

50–70 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! MOSTAR RESIDENCE is a new luxury project in Alanya. The complex is located in one of the best places in the Avsallar region. The project will have all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable pastime. Avsallar received a geographically successful location only 20 km from the center of Alanya and 90 km to Antalya Airport. It is located in a wind-protected bay between the majestic Toros Mountains and the famous Injekum beach with golden sand. One of the main advantages of Mostar Residence is its proximity to the best coast of Alanya-Inzhekum and the Inzekum Nature Park ( Incekum Nature park ), which at any time of the year attracts with its picturesque and unique appearance. The entire urban infrastructure is also located nearby: restaurants, shopping centers, grocery stores. Infrastructure in the complex: - Pool; - Children's pool; - Pool bar; - Basketball platform; - Futsal area; - Tennis court; - Cafe / Restaurant ; - Children's playground; - Parking; - A relaxation area; - Security / video surveillance; - Reception ; - Turkish hammam ; - Sauna; - Salt room; - Massage room; - Game room; - Conference room; - Cinema; - Fitness center. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!