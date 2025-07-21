  1. Realting.com
Residential complex PREMIUM apartments in the Pruva 34 seafront complex for Turkish Citizenship.

Bakırköy, Turkey
from
$365,000
BTC
4.3416023
ETH
227.5619406
USDT
360 869.8446282
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
13
ID: 28097
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Bakırköy

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

1+1 apartment, total area 137 m², net area 88.6 m²

Also for sale are apartments with two (2+1), three (3+1), four (4+1) and five (5+1) bedrooms.

Videos of the apartment and complex are available upon request.

The complex stretches along the famous Bakirkoy coastline, where extensive government infrastructure development, street planning, and waterfront improvement projects have been implemented over the past decade.

All necessary amenities are located near the complex, within a 2 km radius, including medical and educational institutions, shops, and the metro.

Apartments are sold with all kitchen appliances: stove, hood, dishwasher, and oven (Franke Germany brand).

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor and indoor swimming pool
  • Expansive green space
  • Fitness center
  • Basketball and volleyball courts
  • Tennis court
  • 5 children's playgrounds
  • Two 5-star Hilton hotels
  • Turkish bath
  • Steam sauna
  • Jacuzzi
  • Indoor parking
  • CCTV cameras
  • 24/7 security

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Bakırköy, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

