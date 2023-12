Avsallar, Turkey

from €112,000

A modern multi-apartment residential complex with a separate infrastructure is located in the resort area of Avsallar. The project is being developed by the best Turkish designers and architects. The project has 4 blocks, 167 apartments. From each apartment, starting from the first floor, sea views and the green surroundings of the area will open. For sale are planned apartments: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 including two-level penthouses with an area of 53 square meters. m. The price of the apartments includes: full clean decoration, built-in kitchen furniture, equipped bathrooms. The commissioning of the complex is scheduled for December 2022. Avsallar is not too big, but it is one of the warmest resorts in Antalya, from the winds and anticyclones it is protected by the bay. Here is one of the most famous sandy beaches of the southern Mediterranean coast – Ingecum. Good Avsallar for lovers of horse riding, diving and a wide variety of water sports. All additional information is available from our specialists. With great pleasure we will tell you about the best offers in the complex and select the most profitable option for you!