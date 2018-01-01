  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Two bedroom apartments with spacious balconies in a complex with swimming pool and recreation areas, Mersin, Turkey

Two bedroom apartments with spacious balconies in a complex with swimming pool and recreation areas, Mersin, Turkey

Toroslar, Turkey
from
€91,000
;
7
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, sports grounds, etc. There is also a pier on the territory of the complex.

There is a building with 2-bedroom apartments in the complex.

Features of the flats

Features:

  • Suspended ceiling
  • Kitchen set
  • Hall cupboard
  • Furniture in the bathroom
  • Steel reinforced door
  • Double-glazed windows
  • Painted walls with water-resistant paint
  • Class 1 sanitary fittings
  • Class 1 shower cubicle
Location and nearby infrastructure

Mersin is a large regional centre located in the south-east of Turkey, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the 11th largest city in Turkey in terms of population (about 2 million people). It is an industrial centre and the largest coastal city in Turkey, with a coastline of 321 km. It combines beautiful places for beach holidays and immersion in harmony with nature.

New building location
Toroslar, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New investment project in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€112,000
Residential complex Novye vidovye kvartiry v rayone Kargydzhak - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€120,000
Residential complex Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot znamenitogo plyazha Kleopatra
Alanya, Turkey
from
€162,000
Residence Roskoshnyy kompleks v Mersine
Toroslar, Turkey
from
€70,000
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a garden at 500 meters from the beach, Gazipasa, Turkey
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€140,000
You are viewing
Two bedroom apartments with spacious balconies in a complex with swimming pool and recreation areas, Mersin, Turkey
Toroslar, Turkey
from
€91,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy
Residential quarter Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy
Yalinayak, Turkey
from
€69,000
Area 43–153 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
REAL ESTATE FOR THE INVESTMENT OF THE WHOLE FIGE FROM 67,000 EURO WITH WARRANTED EXTREME AND HIGHEST INCOME FROM ARENDA! Turkey, g. Mersin, Mezitli District  1 + 1, living area 46 M2, total area 58 M2 2 + 1 living area 77 M2, total area 89 M2 Individual natural gas system Thermal resistant pumice used Smart elevator system Full generator Internal features Suspension ceiling Kitchen cabinets Wardrobe Bathroom cabinets Steel front door PVC windows Walls painted with waterproof paint Plumbing 1st class 1st class shower Features of the social zone Outdoor pool Open parking Playground Camellia Distance to the sea: 495 meters. Very good promenade. Soli Center District. Start: 02/30/2023 End: 04/30/2024  
Residential complex MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V BAShAKShEHIR
Residential complex MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V BAShAKShEHIR
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
€249,686
Completion date: 2024
Agency: Mehal Group
The project is located in one of the most important areas of Istanbul, with a land area of 5,000 m ² and a built-up area of 15,000 m ², offering convenient, stylish and additional benefits. Highlighting as a family project consisting of a single unit, where there are only flat types 2 + 1 and 3 + 1, The project, which includes 70 apartments with lake and nature views, is located in the center of many schools, hospitals, shopping centers and residential centers in the region. -world brands, with indoor and outdoor parking, -basin, -Turkish bathhouse, Sauna, Mosque, It will change your understanding of Istanbul thanks to its special architecture and features, which include every detail of life, for example, the 3rd airport, as well as its location in the immediate vicinity of the 3rd airport, TEM and North Marmara Highway.
Residential complex Novyy premium ZhK na 1 beregovoy linii - rayon Kargydzhak
Residential complex Novyy premium ZhK na 1 beregovoy linii - rayon Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€252,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments are for sale in Kargicak. The residential complex has the following layouts: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, 4+1. The area of ​​the apartments is from 65 to 326 square meters. The distance to the sea is 50 meters. If you need new apartments among a coniferous forest, then you are in Kargicak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches for 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Kargicak has mostly new real estate, the area is young and elite. There are many residential complexes on the first line of the sea with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it is worth considering that new buildings in Kargicak are an excellent investment. Infrastructure of the area: Migros supermarkets, A101, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the embankment, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. There is a farmers' market on Fridays, and 1 km from the square there is a market on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the embankment, there are taxi and car rental services. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be happy to help you!
Realting.com
Go