Two bedroom apartments with spacious balconies in a complex with swimming pool and recreation areas, Mersin, Turkey

Avanos, Turkey

from €252,000

Completion date: 2023

New apartments are for sale in Kargicak. The residential complex has the following layouts: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, 4+1. The area of ​​the apartments is from 65 to 326 square meters. The distance to the sea is 50 meters. If you need new apartments among a coniferous forest, then you are in Kargicak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches for 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Kargicak has mostly new real estate, the area is young and elite. There are many residential complexes on the first line of the sea with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it is worth considering that new buildings in Kargicak are an excellent investment. Infrastructure of the area: Migros supermarkets, A101, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the embankment, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. There is a farmers' market on Fridays, and 1 km from the square there is a market on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the embankment, there are taxi and car rental services. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be happy to help you!