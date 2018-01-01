  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Furnished buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex on the beachfront in Kamala, Phuket, Thailand

Furnished buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex on the beachfront in Kamala, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€164,655
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Fully furnished luxury condominiums situated in Kamala within a few minutes’ walk to Kamala Beach. Natural waterfall inside the project. Walking pass through the road to the sky garden on the top of the mountain, overlooking the sea view of Kamala beach and enjoy the fresh atmosphere.

The compex consists of 14 buildings (elevator in each building), a large common garden, a lobby area, 24-hour reception, 2 communal swimming pools, a clubhouse, a recreation room, a fitness & Spa, restaurants and bars, shuttle bus service, a parking lot for 80 cars, 24 hour security with CCTV system. It offers 7 room types:

  • Type A: 28 m2 with a garden or waterfall view
  • Type B/B+: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view
  • Type C: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view
  • Type D: 35.8 m2 with a sea view
  • Type E: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view
  • Type F: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view
Advantages

1 - Offer 6% rental guarantee during the first 3 years (available at room type A,C) and (room type F 1st floor of building 4 and 5)

Free staying period 30 day per year

No common fees

After finished rental guarantees, will be rental pool option 50/50 for 7 years (free staying period 30 day per year)

2 - Offer rental pool option 50/50 for 10 years (available at room type B, B+, and D)

Free staying period 30 day per year

Common fee 60 THB/per m2

3 - Offer rental pool option 50/50 for 10 years (available at room type E&F)

Flexible living option

Common fee 60 THB/per m2

Location and nearby infrastructure

Kamala is one of the popular destinations for families and long-term visitors in Phuket, Kamala Beach is an objectively beautiful sandy beach for any tropical experience you desire located in the middle of the west coast of Phuket. A tranquil beach, Calm relaxed atmosphere, perfect sunsets, and it is famous for celebrity vacation homes along “Millionaire’s Mile”. It is also home to the Thai dynasty palace and thus Kamala Bay is also known as “The Royal Bay”. Kamala is home to several of the island's most exclusive resorts, from luxury hotels to family-friendly resorts, fringe the shoreline, as well as plenty of restaurants. The beach is easily accessible from Phuket airport with only a 35-minute drive, and other tourist destinations are nearby.

New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Empire Tower
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€95,199
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Phuket, Thailand
from
€100,347
Residential complex Buy-to-let apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms in a prestigious residential complex, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€108,516
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€263,343
Residential complex Tropicana
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
€72,271
You are viewing
Furnished buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex on the beachfront in Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€164,655
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Laguna Lakeside
Residential complex Laguna Lakeside
Phuket, Thailand
from
€185,735
Completion date: 2024
Laguna Lakeside is a premium complex in the best resort in Asia, located in Chongtal, Phuket. The complex consists of 114 apartments on 7 floors and was developed by Laguna Property. One and two bedroom apartments in the project are elegant and stylish residences created taking into account the highest standards of quality and comfort. All apartments consist of a master bedroom, a bathroom with a shower, separate balconies, a living room, a dining room and a kitchen. The apartments are rented with a clean finish, a plumbing and air conditioning. Each apartment uses only the best materials and finishing work to ensure an exceptional level of luxury and convenience. Spacious and bright interiors create an atmosphere of coziness and tranquility, and large windows allow you to enjoy breathtaking views of the lakes! A good location provides comfortable accommodation and high rental potential. PLUSES OF LCD: - Shared pool - Public Garden - Fitness - General gym - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Pool - elevator - Cable TV - Parking DAMAGE LOCATION - ALL HANDLE! On foot or on the shuttle bass: To Bangtao Beach: 1.2 km on foot 15 minutes or to the shuttle bass 5 minutes. Near the complex, within a 7-minute walk you can purchase fresh fruits and vegetables on the market, find all the most delicious in stores of the European format Villa Market or Central Food, where a wide selection of wines, cheeses, sausages, dairy products is presented. Evening promenade in Porte De Phuket - 10 minutes on foot. And, of course, there is a paradise for fashionistas with shops with clothes, swimwear and accessories. Within walking distance there is a huge selection of restaurants, cafes, massage parlors, a gym, bicycle rental! Hospital - 10 min on foot. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Ramada Mira North Pattaya
Residential complex Ramada Mira North Pattaya
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
€121,772
Completion date: 2023
Ramada Mira North Pattaya is a new multi-unit luxury residential complex with a 5-star hotel service located in the prestigious Naklya district of Pattaya, a 10-minute walk from the best beaches of Pattaya - Wongamat and Pattaya Beach. Ramada Mira North Pattaya - consists of two 8-story buildings. The area is green, well developed, next to the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure - supermarkets, shops, popular restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, hospitals, night clubs, parks, the market, etc. The area has a well-developed transport network, the city center and the main pedestrian street - Woking Street - 5 minutes drive. - Tops Daily ( Pho Thi San ) – 840 m - Shopping center Pattaya Bazar – 990 m - Windmill Plaza – 1.1 km - Focus Pattaya – 1.3 km All apartments are fully furnished with a modern interior design and landscaped garden. The project infrastructure includes everything necessary for a comfortable life and relaxation: a tropical garden, a swimming pool, a sunbathing and relaxation area, a lobby, a reception service 5 *, a restaurant, a spa, a fitness center, kids club, barbecue area, underground parking, 24-hour security, video surveillance and much more. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Thailand for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€69,068
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               The City Garden Tower is a bright condominium in the center of Pattaya by Global Top Group. The project is an amazing 30-story building consisting of 465 apartments of various layouts. TYPE OF APARTMENTS: - Studio ( from 24 sq.m ) - 1 bedroom ( 35-44 sq.m ) - 2 bedrooms ( from 70 sq.m ) Apartments are rented with a clean design finish. The « turnkey equipment » contains: electrics and installed sockets, air conditioning, plumbing, built-in furniture, equipped kitchen area ( headset, countertop, electric stove, hood, sink ). On the third floor of the complex there is a large pool with water slides allocated by the children's area. On the same floor there is a restaurant and a bar. The playground was equipped. The space around is filled with beautiful tropical landscaping. It is important to note the multi-level parking zone, which occupies several floors inside the complex. The road to the sea will be only 1,200 meters! An area with carefully thought-out infrastructure that will maximize your needs. EASY: - Restaurants in the territory - Parking - Reception - Pool - Bar - Indoor playground - Gymnastical Hall - Sauna - Garden - Fitness center - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance - Laundry We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Realting.com
Go