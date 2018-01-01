Furnished buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex on the beachfront in Kamala, Phuket, Thailand

Fully furnished luxury condominiums situated in Kamala within a few minutes’ walk to Kamala Beach. Natural waterfall inside the project. Walking pass through the road to the sky garden on the top of the mountain, overlooking the sea view of Kamala beach and enjoy the fresh atmosphere.

The compex consists of 14 buildings (elevator in each building), a large common garden, a lobby area, 24-hour reception, 2 communal swimming pools, a clubhouse, a recreation room, a fitness & Spa, restaurants and bars, shuttle bus service, a parking lot for 80 cars, 24 hour security with CCTV system. It offers 7 room types:

Type A: 28 m2 with a garden or waterfall view

Type B/B+: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view

Type C: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view

Type D: 35.8 m2 with a sea view

Type E: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view

Type F: 38 m2 with a garden, pool or sea view

Advantages

1 - Offer 6% rental guarantee during the first 3 years (available at room type A,C) and (room type F 1st floor of building 4 and 5)

Free staying period 30 day per year

No common fees

After finished rental guarantees, will be rental pool option 50/50 for 7 years (free staying period 30 day per year)

2 - Offer rental pool option 50/50 for 10 years (available at room type B, B+, and D)

Free staying period 30 day per year

Common fee 60 THB/per m2

3 - Offer rental pool option 50/50 for 10 years (available at room type E&F)

Flexible living option

Common fee 60 THB/per m2

Location and nearby infrastructure

Kamala is one of the popular destinations for families and long-term visitors in Phuket, Kamala Beach is an objectively beautiful sandy beach for any tropical experience you desire located in the middle of the west coast of Phuket. A tranquil beach, Calm relaxed atmosphere, perfect sunsets, and it is famous for celebrity vacation homes along “Millionaire’s Mile”. It is also home to the Thai dynasty palace and thus Kamala Bay is also known as “The Royal Bay”. Kamala is home to several of the island's most exclusive resorts, from luxury hotels to family-friendly resorts, fringe the shoreline, as well as plenty of restaurants. The beach is easily accessible from Phuket airport with only a 35-minute drive, and other tourist destinations are nearby.