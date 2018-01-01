  1. Realting.com
Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Samui, Thailand

Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
€310,092
;
20
About the complex

We offer villas with infinity pools, parking spaces, panoramic views.

Payment

10% - reservation (contract signing)

30% - registration and building start

20% - foundation

20% - ceilings/roof

17% - interiors

3% - handover

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Air conditioning and fans in the bedrooms
  • Mosquito nets
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the area of Lamai Beach, close to international schools, supermarkets, places of interest.

New building location
Baan Lamai, Thailand

