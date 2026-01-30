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Residential quarter Emerald View

Mijas, Spain
from
$847,549
;
20
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ID: 39284
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 372075110
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Erica, 4

About the complex

Welcome to an exclusive residential community nestled in the peaceful hills of Mijas, just minutes from the golden beaches and cosmopolitan lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Surrounded by Mediterranean nature and panoramic sea views, this development offers a new, elevated standard of living, defined by privacy, comfort, and inspiration. Lush gardens, shaded paths, and tranquil green areas create a peaceful environment where residents can reconnect with nature. The native vegetation blends seamlessly with the meticulous Mediterranean landscaping, offering natural beauty and a sense of exclusivity. Perfectly located and close to Malaga International Airport, first-class golf courses, fine dining, and shopping are all within easy reach. This privileged location combines tranquility and accessibility, making it ideal for both permanent residence and investment. Residents enjoy exclusive amenities designed for a modern lifestyle: panoramic pools, a fully equipped gym and spa, coworking spaces, social lounges, hiking trails, and dedicated concierge service. Every detail enhances well-being, productivity, and leisure. Ownership options include: Apartments and Penthouses: contemporary interiors, spacious terraces, and open-plan layouts for comfortable living and entertaining. Garden Villas: exclusive homes with private gardens designed for uninterrupted outdoor living. Sky Villas: luxury residences with rooftop terraces and stunning ocean views. Each home features large panoramic windows that flood the interiors with natural light, creating bright and spacious spaces. Modern kitchens combine sleek design with high-end appliances from top European brands, while bedrooms are designed as havens of tranquility, offering comfort and functionality. A unique opportunity to own a home in one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa del Sol, where lifestyle and luxury come together.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Emerald View
Mijas, Spain
from
$847,549
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