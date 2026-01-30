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Residential quarter Aloha Forest

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$1,41M
;
13
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ID: 39437
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 992747618
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara

About the complex

This exclusive new-build residential development near Marbella's Golden Mile offers luxury 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, penthouses, and duplex penthouses in a gated community. Designed by the Vasari Group and located next to the prestigious Aloha Golf Club and Aloha International School, this project offers stunning views of La Concha Mountain and the Mediterranean Sea. Built in two phases, the first comprises just 16 homes in two low-rise buildings with communal pools and concierge services. Some ground-floor units offer customizable garden spaces, first-floor apartments boast spacious terraces, and the penthouses offer the ultimate luxury with private pools. Backed by a beautiful mountain forest, this natural retreat offers tranquility and easy access to Marbella and Puerto Banús. Surrounded by numerous golf courses, beautiful beaches, international schools, sports facilities, shops, and supermarkets, it offers the privacy and convenience of a prime location.

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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Residential quarter Aloha Forest
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$1,41M
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