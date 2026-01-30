Residential quarter Aloha Forest

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
This exclusive new-build residential development near Marbella's Golden Mile offers luxury 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, penthouses, and duplex penthouses in a gated community.
Designed by the Vasari Group and located next to the prestigious Aloha Golf Club and Aloha International School, this project offers stunning views of La Concha Mountain and the Mediterranean Sea.
Built in two phases, the first comprises just 16 homes in two low-rise buildings with communal pools and concierge services.
Some ground-floor units offer customizable garden spaces, first-floor apartments boast spacious terraces, and the penthouses offer the ultimate luxury with private pools.
Backed by a beautiful mountain forest, this natural retreat offers tranquility and easy access to Marbella and Puerto Banús.
Surrounded by numerous golf courses, beautiful beaches, international schools, sports facilities, shops, and supermarkets, it offers the privacy and convenience of a prime location.
Location on the map
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return