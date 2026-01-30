Residential quarter Villa Evania

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Elegant newly built villa located in the hills of Benahavís.
With the Mediterranean Sea as its backdrop, this villa rises with clean, elegant lines, conceived as a perfect fusion of contemporary architecture and the surrounding nature. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows frame endless views of the sea and mountains, where every sunrise paints the horizon like a work of art.
Designed for those seeking far more than just a residence: a sanctuary of serenity, light, and timeless beauty.
Just minutes away from the most exclusive and vibrant areas of the Costa del Sol, yet surrounded by complete peace and privacy, this villa offers the perfect balance between sophistication, wellbeing, and authentic Mediterranean living.
Every space has been thoughtfully designed to embrace natural light, connect seamlessly with the landscape, and create a constant sense of openness and harmony.
Location on the map
Benahavis, Spain
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