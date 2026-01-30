  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Benahavis
  4. Residential quarter Villa Evania

Residential quarter Villa Evania

Benahavis, Spain
from
$3,86M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 39290
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1064269484
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis
  • Address
    Camino de Montemayor

About the complex

Elegant newly built villa located in the hills of Benahavís. With the Mediterranean Sea as its backdrop, this villa rises with clean, elegant lines, conceived as a perfect fusion of contemporary architecture and the surrounding nature. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows frame endless views of the sea and mountains, where every sunrise paints the horizon like a work of art. Designed for those seeking far more than just a residence: a sanctuary of serenity, light, and timeless beauty. Just minutes away from the most exclusive and vibrant areas of the Costa del Sol, yet surrounded by complete peace and privacy, this villa offers the perfect balance between sophistication, wellbeing, and authentic Mediterranean living. Every space has been thoughtfully designed to embrace natural light, connect seamlessly with the landscape, and create a constant sense of openness and harmony.

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Villa Selene Europa Golf
Mijas, Spain
from
$2,84M
Residential quarter Veridian I
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$906,707
Residential quarter Casa Orquidea
Benahavis, Spain
from
$22,62M
Residential quarter Blossom Benalmádena Fase 2
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$475,538
Residential quarter South Sand
Estepona, Spain
from
$904,432
You are viewing
Residential quarter Villa Evania
Benahavis, Spain
from
$3,86M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Lomas del Higuerón 2
Residential quarter Lomas del Higuerón 2
Residential quarter Lomas del Higuerón 2
Residential quarter Lomas del Higuerón 2
Residential quarter Lomas del Higuerón 2
Show all Residential quarter Lomas del Higuerón 2
Residential quarter Lomas del Higuerón 2
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$511,942
This is a very ambitious residential project, designed to meet the expectations of all owners, with meticulous attention to every detail so that you fall in love with your home day after day. It is a fusion of great ideas and hard work that makes this development the perfect place, where co…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
Show all Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
Calp, Spain
from
$857,253
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 18
Area 74–109 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Isea Views is two 18-storey towers in a luxury residential complex. The complex has an outdoor swimming pool with a swimming lane, a paddle court, petanque, table tennis, a putting green, a viewing platform over the salt flats and a children's play area. There is also a floor in one of the t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
74.0 – 109.0
1,01M – 1,88M
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Show all Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$1,05M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Beachside Homes with Large Terraces and Seaview in a Residential Area of Estepona This new project is situated in Costa del Sol's municipality of Estepona, in southern Spain. Estepona is a charming municipality with over 20 kilometers of coastline, known for its picturesque old town, a mild …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications