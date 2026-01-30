  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mijas
  4. Residential quarter Balance Nova Fase 2

Residential quarter Balance Nova Fase 2

Mijas, Spain
from
$364,048
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 39565
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 78206563
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Caballeriza

About the complex

Balance Nova represents an exclusive residential development in Mijas Costa, comprising 142 thoughtfully designed apartments and penthouses with two and three-bedroom configurations. This new-build complex distinguishes itself through panoramic Mediterranean Sea views accessible even from ground-floor units, offering residents unobstructed vistas of the Costa del Sol coastline. The development embraces a slow living philosophy, with architecture and planning centered on wellness and lifestyle harmony. Residents benefit from comprehensive communal amenities including a central swimming pool with integrated chill-out area, fully equipped gymnasium, dedicated spa facility, coworking space designed for contemporary work styles, and an elegantly appointed social club. Expansive landscaped gardens, convenient parking, and individual storage rooms complete the offering. Each residence features modern design elements with terraces providing sea views and living spaces optimized for both daily functionality and special occasions. The complex is situated within a sustainable, welcoming environment where nature, innovative architecture, and thoughtful planning converge to create a balanced lifestyle where wellbeing, rest, and enjoyment achieve perfect harmony.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Residencial Peñoncillo IV
Torrox Park, Spain
from
$364,048
Residential quarter Ocean Garden Residence
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$420,930
Residential quarter Lavanda Villas
Velez Malaga, Spain
from
$455,003
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Finestrat, Spain
from
$341,297
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$631,479
You are viewing
Residential quarter Balance Nova Fase 2
Mijas, Spain
from
$364,048
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter One Oak
Residential quarter One Oak
Residential quarter One Oak
Residential quarter One Oak
Residential quarter One Oak
Show all Residential quarter One Oak
Residential quarter One Oak
Torremolinos, Spain
from
$640,497
New project with a choice of 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms, you can opt for one of the high-rise homes, a penthouse or a ground floor. Whichever you decide upon, all of them feature large outdoor spaces so you can relax and make every moment special with your family and friends. This development…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa Amara
Residential quarter Villa Amara
Residential quarter Villa Amara
Residential quarter Villa Amara
Residential quarter Villa Amara
Show all Residential quarter Villa Amara
Residential quarter Villa Amara
Benahavis, Spain
from
$11,35M
A stunning new-build villa by the esteemed architect and interior design firm GC Studio. Sitting on a generous elevated plot, this property grants residents an exclusive and sophisticated lifestyle. The property lies on a plot boasting stunning landscaping and manicured gardens. A private p…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Swing & Sea Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Swing & Sea Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Swing & Sea Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Swing & Sea Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Swing & Sea Luxury Villas
Show all Residential quarter Swing & Sea Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Swing & Sea Luxury Villas
Estepona, Spain
from
$1,49M
Elegance and exclusivity on the Costa del Sol. Discover this wonderful new luxury project, a prestigious complex of 14 detached villas located in an exceptional setting in Estepona, Malaga. Frontline golf of the prestigious Azata Golf Club, with stunning sea views. The project offers exc…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications