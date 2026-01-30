Residential quarter Edificio Perseo

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New development of 12 exclusive 2 and 3 bedroom residences in the heart of Fuengirola, just 250 metres from the beach and the seafront promenade.
Discover our carefully designed apartments and penthouses, each created to offer an exceptional lifestyle. Every home combines comfort, elegance and functionality, featuring bright interiors and high-quality finishes to fully enjoy the Mediterranean setting.
All homes include two full bathrooms, a fully fitted and furnished kitchen, and carefully integrated lighting throughout the property. Enjoy open-plan spaces with large floor-to-ceiling windows, where quality, design, and comfort come together to create the perfect home.
This development is located just a few minutes’ walk from the beach, right in the heart of Fuengirola, only two minutes from Plaza de la Constitución and Plaza de los Chinorros. You’ll be close to absolutely everything you might need for everyday living or for your holidays.
In addition, it is situated on a pedestrian street, ensuring peace and quiet with no traffic noise.
As added value, the amounts are backed by the Fundación Musaat, a prestigious insurance provider that offers maximum security and guarantee to buyers.
If you’re looking to live in the very centre of Fuengirola, next to the beach, and want a brand-new home with all the guarantees that come with it, this is an opportunity you simply can’t miss!
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Fuengirola, Spain
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