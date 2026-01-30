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Residential quarter Jardines de las Lagunas Phase 2

Mijas, Spain
from
$468,257
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9
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ID: 38948
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 912593872
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Camino Viejo de Coin, 48

About the complex

The development belongs to a master plan that contemplates the development of several residential complexes, parks and a new commercial area. And, if that were not enough, just a few minutes walk away is the ambitious Great Park of the Costa del Sol, a 350,000 m2 park where leisure and sport go hand in hand in a natural environment. In addition to having a privileged location close to all services and amenities, this place offers impressive common areas designed for family enjoyment. You can relax and cool off in the beautiful pool surrounded by lush gardens. The little ones will also have their fun space in the children's play area, where they can entertain themselves and enjoy themselves while you take care of yourself in the sauna or maintain your well-being in the gym. Here you will find everything you need for a balanced life full of happiness. The residential complex consists of spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and impressive 3-bedroom penthouses that will have large terraces where you can enjoy the wonderful Mediterranean climate all year round. In this new phase, an innovative feature has been added: underfloor heating in the bathrooms. This heating system, in addition to being cleaner and more efficient, creates a warm and cozy atmosphere in your future home. The residential area will provide you with total security and peace of mind, since surveillance cameras will be installed to guarantee the protection of your home. This way you can live with complete confidence and enjoy the peace you deserve. In the most modern, commercial and active area of Mijas. A recently created town, whose strategic location is making it the best residential alternative on the Costa del Sol, due to its excellent communications, climate, commercial offer and quality-price ratio of new construction properties. With quick access to the A7 highway, you will be less than 5 minutes from the best range of services and leisure activities in the area and with excellent communication, both to Malaga capital and to other points in the province. In the immediate vicinity you will have a wide selection of golf courses to enjoy and just 2 km away, you can access the beautiful beaches of the coast. And best of all, you will have transportation services practically at the door of your home, providing you with comfort and ease of mobility.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Jardines de las Lagunas Phase 2
Mijas, Spain
from
$468,257
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