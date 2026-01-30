Residential quarter Naya Residences

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This is an exclusive development of 88 two- and three-bedroom homes designed to offer a new way of living on the Costa del Sol.
The project combines contemporary architecture, spacious outdoor areas, and comprehensive premium common areas featuring two swimming pools, a spa, a sauna, a hammam, a social club, a gym, gardens, and a street workout area—all with a resort-inspired design. Designed for those who value elegance, comfort, and privacy, with the assurance of a direct purchase and personalized customer service.
The location is nestled within an established residential neighborhood that perfectly combines tranquility, privacy, and excellent transportation links. Surrounded by some of the area’s most prestigious golf courses, it is just 5 minutes from the beach and Puerto Banús, and very close to a carefully curated selection of services, dining, and leisure options. A strategic location that allows you to enjoy the Costa del Sol’s main attractions, with convenient access to Málaga Airport.
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Estepona, Spain
Food & Drink
Leisure
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