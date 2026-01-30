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Residential quarter Naya Residences

Estepona, Spain
from
$759,950
;
20
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ID: 39301
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1329561548
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona

About the complex

This is an exclusive development of 88 two- and three-bedroom homes designed to offer a new way of living on the Costa del Sol. The project combines contemporary architecture, spacious outdoor areas, and comprehensive premium common areas featuring two swimming pools, a spa, a sauna, a hammam, a social club, a gym, gardens, and a street workout area—all with a resort-inspired design. Designed for those who value elegance, comfort, and privacy, with the assurance of a direct purchase and personalized customer service. The location is nestled within an established residential neighborhood that perfectly combines tranquility, privacy, and excellent transportation links. Surrounded by some of the area’s most prestigious golf courses, it is just 5 minutes from the beach and Puerto Banús, and very close to a carefully curated selection of services, dining, and leisure options. A strategic location that allows you to enjoy the Costa del Sol’s main attractions, with convenient access to Málaga Airport.

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
Food & Drink
Leisure

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Residential quarter Naya Residences
Estepona, Spain
from
$759,950
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