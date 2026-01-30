Residential quarter Vilas 12 Golden Mile - Villa 8

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Exclusive new development of only 12 unique villas. Completely gated, with beautiful impeccably manicured gardens and an attractive swimming pool, the development enjoys 24-hour security. Built to the highest standards and state-of-the-art technology, the property offers the perfect environment to relax and entertain in style.
Located within the prestigious Vilas 12 community, a stunning residence offering an unparalleled living experience at Marbella's most exclusive address. Designed by the finest architect and fully furnished by the esteemed Pedro Peña, this villa epitomizes luxury living.
Every space, every angle of the architecture has been created to maximize your enjoyment of the exclusive lifestyle offered by this unique and select residence. Marvel at the protective La Concha Mountain and emerald manicured gardens and soak in the refreshing waters of the lagoon-style infinity pool.
Marbella's most anticipated luxury project is now complete and waiting to be savored. Featuring sleek contemporary architecture and designed by one of Marbella's leading “star architects”, this complex offers the best of modern Mediterranean living in the resort's most coveted residential neighborhood.
The villas are built with the highest qualities and premium materials, on four floors, the developers' attention to detail is second to none and these unique homes offer unprecedented levels of contemporary luxury.
Spanning four meticulously designed floors, all seamlessly connected by their private elevator, it displays unparalleled architectural brilliance. The expansive living room, with its dramatic double-height ceiling, creates a grand and spacious ambiance, perfect for entertaining.
This space is easily integrated with a beautifully designed terrace, maximizing the indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
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Marbella, Spain
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