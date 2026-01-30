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Residential quarter Electus

Mijas, Spain
from
$412,398
;
9
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ID: 39502
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 383101149
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Avenida Comares

About the complex

An exclusive development of only 18 properties and 4 commercial premises in Las Lagunas, the most sought after area of Mijas. Its excellent location allows you to walk to shopping centres, the beach and the Gran Parque de la Costa del Sol, with easy access by motorway. The south facing properties guarantee natural light all day long and are offered in two versions: 3 spacious bedrooms or 2 bedrooms with a large suite and dressing room. All include fully fitted kitchen, air conditioning and central heating. The communal areas have a swimming pool and children's area, ideal for the whole family to enjoy. A unique option for those who value quality, comfort and location.

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Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Electus
Mijas, Spain
from
$412,398
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