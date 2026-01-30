Residential quarter Electus

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An exclusive development of only 18 properties and 4 commercial premises in Las Lagunas, the most sought after area of Mijas.
Its excellent location allows you to walk to shopping centres, the beach and the Gran Parque de la Costa del Sol, with easy access by motorway.
The south facing properties guarantee natural light all day long and are offered in two versions: 3 spacious bedrooms or 2 bedrooms with a large suite and dressing room.
All include fully fitted kitchen, air conditioning and central heating. The communal areas have a swimming pool and children's area, ideal for the whole family to enjoy.
A unique option for those who value quality, comfort and location.
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Mijas, Spain
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