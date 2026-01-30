Residential quarter Andara 2

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This astounding villa is the second of the two outstanding villas situated in the prestigious area of Nagüeles, where tranquillity and security are guaranteed.
An ode to the extravagant lifestyle one obtains when living in Marbella. Ample outdoor terraces and an expansive garden is ideal to enjoy Marbella’s warm and sunny climate.
Architecture by Archidom Studio brings forth a conceptual design with the use of natural materials, whilst interior design by Vasco Trigo provides a high-end lifestyle seamlessly blended with every-day comfort.
Its prime location minutes from the Marbella Golden Mile ensures easy access to local amenities. With an estimated completion date at the end of 2025, is a highly anticipated project ready to impress.
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Marbella, Spain
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