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Residential quarter Swing & Sea Luxury Villas

Estepona, Spain
from
$1,49M
;
12
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ID: 39179
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 453591912
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Address
    Calle Irene Villa Gonzalez, 9 Hospital de Alta Resolucion de Estepona

About the complex

Elegance and exclusivity on the Costa del Sol. Discover this wonderful new luxury project, a prestigious complex of 14 detached villas located in an exceptional setting in Estepona, Malaga. Frontline golf of the prestigious Azata Golf Club, with stunning sea views. The project offers exclusive homes with 4, 5 and 6 bedrooms, most of them en suite, designed to provide maximum comfort and elegance. It enjoys a privileged location, perfect for those seeking comfort, exclusivity and connection to the best enclaves of the Costa del Sol. Just 1.2km from paradisiacal beaches. 4 minutes from the center of Estepona, a vibrant town with all services. 20 minutes from Puerto Banus, a symbol of exclusivity and sophisticated nightlife. 25 minutes from Sotogrande, epicenter of golf and luxury yachting. 45 minutes from Malaga International Airport. This project offers villas with ample spaces, designed to suit all needs and with high-end finishes. Living areas range from 160 m2 to more than 392 m2. Living-dining room with integrated kitchen, private terraces of more than 90m2, ideal for enjoying the Mediterranean climate. Private swimming pools, surrounded by gardens and rest areas. Large customizable basements, some with wine cellars and multipurpose rooms, perfect for gym or cinema room. These villas offer an atmosphere of tranquility and nature. Its modern architecture blends harmoniously with the environment, using noble and sustainable materials, ensuring an elegant aesthetic and optimal energy efficiency. Live the unique experience of this new project in one of the most exclusive areas of Estepona.

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
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Residential quarter Swing & Sea Luxury Villas
Estepona, Spain
from
$1,49M
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Finishing options Finished
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Number of floors 1
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