  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mijas
  4. Residential quarter 7 Pearls Villas - Mijas

Residential quarter 7 Pearls Villas - Mijas

Mijas, Spain
from
$2,25M
;
19
Leave a request
ID: 39095
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2023400537
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Camino Penablanquilla

About the complex

Discover an exceptional collection of exclusive four bedroom villas, where contemporary architecture, spectacular sea views, and cutting edge smart home technology come together to create a truly refined Mediterranean lifestyle. Each residence has been thoughtfully designed to achieve the perfect harmony between modern comfort and natural beauty. Surrounded by the peaceful landscapes of the Costa del Sol, these stunning homes invite you to enjoy an atmosphere where sea, sun, and mountains blend effortlessly. Located in one of the most desirable areas of Mijas, the villas offer the ideal setting to embrace the Mediterranean way of life. Endless golden beaches with crystal clear waters are just moments away, while golf enthusiasts can enjoy a selection of renowned world class courses all year round under the warm Spanish sun. Everything you need for everyday living is conveniently close at hand, including supermarkets, international schools, medical centres, beach clubs, restaurants, and a wide range of shopping and leisure facilities. Every detail has been carefully considered to ensure that owning a home in Villas in Mijas becomes an experience defined by comfort, elegance, and wellbeing. Designed to maximise the connection between indoor and outdoor living, each villa features spacious covered and open terraces, perfect for relaxing in the sun, entertaining guests, or simply taking in the breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. Inside, the homes showcase sophisticated contemporary interiors where the living room, dining area, and fully equipped designer kitchen with breakfast space merge seamlessly into one bright and inviting environment. Expansive windows and floor to ceiling sliding doors flood the interiors with natural light while framing spectacular coastal views, creating a seamless transition between elegant indoor spaces and the beauty of the surrounding landscape.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Marinsa Paradise
Nerja, Spain
from
$967,002
Residential quarter VESTA MARE by ABU
Manilva, Spain
from
$494,878
Residential quarter Soleil
Rio Real, Spain
from
$602,954
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$290,425
Residential quarter Bahía by Kronos Homes
Mijas, Spain
from
$483,501
You are viewing
Residential quarter 7 Pearls Villas - Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$2,25M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter The Seven
Residential quarter The Seven
Residential quarter The Seven
Residential quarter The Seven
Residential quarter The Seven
Show all Residential quarter The Seven
Residential quarter The Seven
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$2,28M
Discover a collection of contemporary villas nestled in an exclusive gated community on the sun-kissed Costa del Sol. These exquisite residences are located in the heart of the New Golden Mile, offering a sophisticated living experience just moments away from pristine beaches, world-class …
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Riviera Hill
Residential quarter Riviera Hill
Residential quarter Riviera Hill
Residential quarter Riviera Hill
Residential quarter Riviera Hill
Show all Residential quarter Riviera Hill
Residential quarter Riviera Hill
Mijas, Spain
from
$329,918
Located in the Riviera del Sol residential community, between Marbella and Málaga, this development offers you the tranquility of a natural setting and proximity to all the amenities you could wish for: golf, beaches, shopping centers, international schools, sports facilities, and healthcare…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Navigolf Suites 2
Residential quarter Navigolf Suites 2
Residential quarter Navigolf Suites 2
Residential quarter Navigolf Suites 2
Residential quarter Navigolf Suites 2
Show all Residential quarter Navigolf Suites 2
Residential quarter Navigolf Suites 2
Mijas, Spain
from
$489,189
Phase 2 of the residential complex, which includes 32 apartments in blocks 6 and 7. Large outdoor areas include a swimming pool for residents' exclusive use. Excellent common areas and a wide range of entertainment such as shops, bars and restaurants a few minutes away in La Cala de Mija…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications