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Residential quarter Villa Daniella

Mijas, Spain
from
$4,19M
;
9
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ID: 39277
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1480753571
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Campo Europa de Cala Golf

About the complex

We present you with a unique opportunity: the sale of an exclusive villa located in Cala Golf, currently under construction. This project has been designed to the highest standards of quality and comfort, combining contemporary architecture with a privileged natural environment. The style will be Nordic-inspired, luxurious and elegant, although, in the case of an off-plan sale, there is always the possibility of adapting the interior to the client's tastes. Project details: * Type of property: Detached villa * Built area: 550 m2 * Building plot: 1805 m2 This project will offer the buyer: *Quality of life, sunshine and tranquillity. * Natural light and open spaces. * Contemporary and warm design. * Technology, energy efficiency and sustainability. * Spectacular views.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Villa Daniella
Mijas, Spain
from
$4,19M
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