Residential quarter Villa Daniella

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
We present you with a unique opportunity: the sale of an exclusive villa located in Cala Golf, currently under construction.
This project has been designed to the highest standards of quality and comfort, combining contemporary architecture with a privileged natural environment. The style will be Nordic-inspired, luxurious and elegant, although, in the case of an off-plan sale, there is always the possibility of adapting the interior to the client's tastes.
Project details:
* Type of property: Detached villa
* Built area: 550 m2
* Building plot: 1805 m2
This project will offer the buyer:
*Quality of life, sunshine and tranquillity.
* Natural light and open spaces.
* Contemporary and warm design.
* Technology, energy efficiency and sustainability.
* Spectacular views.
Location on the map
Mijas, Spain
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return