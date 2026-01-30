Residential quarter Cape View

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Each villa is designed with meticulous attention to detail to satisfy the most discerning tastes, combining timeless elegance with modern functionality.
This brand new modern luxury semi-detached villa is located in the prestigious urbanization of Cabopino, in a privileged location just 7 minutes' walk from the port. Featuring avant-garde design, high standard qualities and south orientation, this property guarantees an exceptional living experience.
Its ample spaces have been designed to maximise natural light, with different levels connected by a convenient private lift.
On the ground floor: A spacious living-dining room of over 40 m², integrated with a spectacular state-of-the-art kitchen, fully fitted and equipped. It also has a double bedroom, a full bathroom and a wonderful partially covered terrace overlooking the private garden and the infinity pool.
Upper floor: Two elegant bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, large dressing areas and built-in wardrobes. Each bedroom has a private terrace with panoramic views.
Solarium: An exclusive space with stunning views, pergola and summer kitchen to enjoy unforgettable moments outdoors.
Basement: Includes two private garage spaces, two additional rooms ideal for a gym or games room, a full bathroom, the machine room and access to the private lift.
An exclusive home, with the possibility of customising finishes and colours according to your preferences.
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Artola, Spain
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