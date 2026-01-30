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Residential quarter Cape View

Artola, Spain
from
$1,80M
;
9
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ID: 39134
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 979160286
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Village
    Artola

About the complex

Each villa is designed with meticulous attention to detail to satisfy the most discerning tastes, combining timeless elegance with modern functionality. This brand new modern luxury semi-detached villa is located in the prestigious urbanization of Cabopino, in a privileged location just 7 minutes' walk from the port. Featuring avant-garde design, high standard qualities and south orientation, this property guarantees an exceptional living experience. Its ample spaces have been designed to maximise natural light, with different levels connected by a convenient private lift. On the ground floor: A spacious living-dining room of over 40 m², integrated with a spectacular state-of-the-art kitchen, fully fitted and equipped. It also has a double bedroom, a full bathroom and a wonderful partially covered terrace overlooking the private garden and the infinity pool. Upper floor: Two elegant bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, large dressing areas and built-in wardrobes. Each bedroom has a private terrace with panoramic views. Solarium: An exclusive space with stunning views, pergola and summer kitchen to enjoy unforgettable moments outdoors. Basement: Includes two private garage spaces, two additional rooms ideal for a gym or games room, a full bathroom, the machine room and access to the private lift. An exclusive home, with the possibility of customising finishes and colours according to your preferences.

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Artola, Spain
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Residential quarter Cape View
Artola, Spain
from
$1,80M
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