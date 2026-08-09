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Villas for sale in Comarca de Valencia, Spain

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Valencia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
This stunning designer mansion, built in 2008, is located in a quiet pedestrian zone in the …
$1,90M
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