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Houses with garage for sale in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia

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Ljubljana
21
Medvode
4
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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 bedroom house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: a contemporary terraced house in the well-planned residential community Zeleni Gaj…
$1,45M
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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Property types in Upravna Enota Ljubljana

villas

Properties features in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia

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