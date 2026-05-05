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Terraced Apartments for sale in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia

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Ljubljana
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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 bedroom apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa Stanežiče is a modern, high-standard four-apartment semi-detached house, situated in a…
$1,10M
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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Property types in Upravna Enota Ljubljana

3 BHK

Properties features in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia

Cheap
Luxury
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