Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Commercial
  4. Maribor
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Maribor, Slovenia

сommercial property
6
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office in Maribor, Slovenia
Office
Maribor, Slovenia
Number of floors 4
Beautiful Townhouse for Sale in Maribor with Stunning Garden, View of Kalvarija, 3 Floors, a…
€1,18M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir