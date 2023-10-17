Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Commercial
  4. Maribor

Commercial real estate in Maribor, Slovenia

6 properties total found
Office in Maribor, Slovenia
Office
Maribor, Slovenia
Number of floors 4
Beautiful Townhouse for Sale in Maribor with Stunning Garden, View of Kalvarija, 3 Floors, a…
€1,18M
Commercial in Maribor, Slovenia
Commercial
Maribor, Slovenia
Area 554 m²
Number of floors 3
Investment offer in Ljubljana. Mini hostel. A large house of 373 m2 and two separate buildi…
€3,15M
Hotel in Maribor, Slovenia
Hotel
Maribor, Slovenia
Area 554 m²
Number of floors 3
Investment offer in Ljubljana. Mini hostel. A large house of 373 m2 and two separate buildi…
€3,15M
Commercial in Maribor, Slovenia
Commercial
Maribor, Slovenia
AUKIT! Car service lounge with repair shops, offices, basements and related land. The carg…
€1,99M
Commercial in Maribor, Slovenia
Commercial
Maribor, Slovenia
Area 79 m²
€360,000
Hotel in Maribor, Slovenia
Hotel
Maribor, Slovenia
Area 2 800 m²
Current Business Project! Hostel/hostel in the centre of Ljubljana. Separate building 8 …
€3,49M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir