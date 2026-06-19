Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Ljubljana
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Ljubljana, Slovenia

;
villas
14
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 bedroom house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: a contemporary terraced house in the well-planned residential community Zeleni Gaj…
$1,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ljubljana, Slovenia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go