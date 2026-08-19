Villas for sale in Ljubljana, Slovenia

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Villas in Ljubljana, Slovenia

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18 properties total found
Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 125 m²
New house with one of the most beautiful views of the Adriatic SeaFor sale is a new detached…
$1,09M
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Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 101 m²
Townhouse with partial views of the Adriatic.Small house of 101 m2, built in 1920 and comple…
$448,098
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Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 214 m²
Private residence with sea viewsWe offer you an exclusive sale of a completely private resid…
$1,74M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 286 m²
Modern house in the center of LjubljanaIn a convenient location, in close proximity to the c…
$2,34M
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Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 109 m²
House with sea views surrounded by olive grovesSeparately standing partially renovated stone…
$1,16M
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Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 208 m²
Exclusive modern house with beautiful views of Koper and TriesteHouse with beautiful open se…
$1,04M
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TekceTekce
Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bathrooms count 7
Area 720 m²
Aparthotel in front of Aqualune Water Park.Tourist complex of 7 apartments (6 apartments and…
$1,86M
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Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
House in 5 minutes by foot from Tivoli Center and Park, LubljanaDetached house in a quiet gr…
$767,857
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Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 163 m²
We bring to your attention five new houses from the famous manufacturer Lumar, located in a …
$952,986
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Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 263 m²
House in the centre of LjubljanaIn one of the most attractive areas of Ljubljana, in a quiet…
$2,40M
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Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 348 m²
House with swimming pool and views of the Adriatic SeaWe offer to your attention a beautiful…
$1,72M
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Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bathrooms count 7
Area 720 m²
Apart-hotel opposite the Aqualune water park.Tourist complex of 7 apartments (6 apartments a…
$1,84M
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Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
New house in one of the best areas of Ljubljana-in Trnovo.The modern house is designed to th…
$2,38M
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Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 507 m²
Villa from the beginning of the last century in the center of Ljubljana. Beautiful period v…
$1,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 461 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning residence offers a harmonious combination of urban comfort and natural beauty,…
$3,49M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 3
Half of the house is for sale for 2 families.On the first floor there is a spacious living r…
$1,08M
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Villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 316 m²
House for several apartments with large land with a beautiful view of the salt marshes.The h…
$3,49M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
The villa has been completely renovated since 2011 with the highest standards. All stages of…
$1,57M
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