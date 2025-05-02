Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Ljubljana
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Ljubljana, Slovenia

сommercial property
22
Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT in Zuleva vas, Slovenia
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Zuleva vas, Slovenia
Land for commercial construction in Ljubljana Land for sale in Ljubljana along the ring r…
$10,78M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go