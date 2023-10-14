Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Commercial
  4. Ljubljana
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Ljubljana, Slovenia

сommercial property
17
offices
11
Shop To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Shop in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Shop
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 145 m²
Trading area in one of the prestigious busi…
€351,135
Shop with basement in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Shop with basement
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 145 m²
Trading area & nbsp; in one of the prestigi…
€351,135
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir