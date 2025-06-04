Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Ljubljana, Slovenia

Hotel 554 m² in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Hotel 554 m²
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 554 m²
Number of floors 3
Investment offer in Ljubljana. Mini-hostel.A large house with an area of 373 m2 and two sepa…
$3,60M
Hotel 1 840 m² in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Hotel 1 840 m²
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 1 840 m²
Modern Hotel **** in LjubljanaThe modern 4-star hotel, which was built in 2010 and modernize…
$4,81M
